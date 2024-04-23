Producer reveals major update about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2

Salman Khan’s hit movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan is likely to have a sequel as producer KK Radhamohan revealed that the script has been finalised for the movie.

Speaking to the media during the promotion of Aayush Sharma’s upcoming film Ruslaan, Radhamohan said that Vijayendra Prasad has written the script for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 along with Akshay Kumar-starred Rowdy Rathore 2.

According to the producer, he plans to narrate the script to Salman Khan and the project will be finalished after his nod.

“He [Prasad] has also readied the script for Bhajrangi Bhaijaan 2,” he added.

Radhamohan maintained that Vijayendra Prasad has finalised scripts for him other than Bhajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and Rowdy Rathore 2.

Read more: Salman Khan ‘pulls out’ of Karan Johar’s Bull

“Vijayendra Prasad has written two stories for me. One is Vikramarkudu 2, which is Rowdy Rathore 2 in Hindi. The subject is ready; we’re just looking for a good cast now,” he said.

The Kareen Kapoor and Salman Khan starred Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a comedy-drama flick written and directed by Kabir Khan.

The movie’s cast also included Nawazuddin Siddiqui and child star Harshali Malhotra. The film was a huge commercial success and received widespread acclaim from critics upon release.

The sequel to the title was announced in 2021.

Earlier, reports had said that Kareena Kapoor was reportedly being replaced by Pooja Hegde in Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel.

After romancing Salman Khan in the ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’, the two were suggested to join hands for the anticipated sequel of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ (2015) as well.