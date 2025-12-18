Dexter: Resurrection season 2 release date confirmed

The grip on the wait for Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 just got stronger.

The showrunner Clyde Phillips confirmed the serial killer’s next chapter will arrive in October 2026 on Paramount+. Production kicks off in April 2026, meaning fans are only months away from seeing Michael C. Hall return as the world’s most charismatic killer.

After the finale of season 1, fans have been waiting for a Dexter: Resurrection sequel. Paramount+ officially renewed the series for season 2 back in October 2025, but details remained murky until recently.

Clyde Phillips lifted the curtain in an interview with Love It Film. In October 2026, Dexter Morgan will make his full return. This timing keeps the show on a consistent annual schedule, similar to how season 1 aired in summer 2025.

The original Dexter series revolutionised dark dramas when it premiered 20 years ago. Resurrection will bring the franchise roaring back with Michael C. Hall continuing his iconic role as the beloved serial killer.

Production details have now been officially confirmed. Director Marcos Siega revealed that cameras will start rolling on Monday, April 13, 2026, in New York City. This mirrors the production schedule of season 1, which filmed from January to June 2025.

Michael C. Hall will headline the returning cast alongside Jack Alcott, James Remar, and other key players from season 1. The nine-month production window suggests a significant expansion of storytelling compared to the first season.

Fans have been buzzing that April 13 could align perfectly with filming schedules. Location shooting in New York will give the production an authentic urban atmosphere for Dexter’s latest chapter of blood and intrigue.

Season 2 is expected to pick up these threads, diving deeper into the complex relationships Dexter has built. Jack Alcott and the supporting cast members will face their own moral dilemmas as Dexter’s presence continues to disrupt their lives.

Clyde Phillips has been intentional about pacing the story across multiple seasons rather than rushing to conclusions. This approach gives writers and producers the breathing room to explore unexpected directions for the franchise.

2026 marks a pivotal year for the Dexter universe on Paramount+. While Dexter: Original Sin prequel was cancelled last year, Resurrection stands as the network’s main investment in the beloved serial killer’s legacy.

Michael C. Hall serves as an executive producer alongside Phillips, giving him creative control over how Dexter’s story unfolds. This collaboration has proven magical for fans who embraced the character’s resurrection.

Industry insiders believe the October 2026 premiere will generate massive streaming numbers for Paramount+. The 20-year milestone of the original series makes this the perfect moment to capitalise on nostalgia while introducing new audiences to Dexter Morgan.

The year 2026 marks a pivotal year for the Dexter universe on Paramount+. While Dexter: Original Sin prequel was cancelled last year, Resurrection stands as the network’s main investment in the beloved serial killer’s legacy.

Michael C. Hall serves as an executive producer alongside Phillips, giving him creative control over how Dexter’s story unfolds. This collaboration has proven magical for fans who embraced the character’s resurrection.

Industry insiders believe the October 2026 premiere will generate massive streaming numbers for Paramount+. The 20-year milestone of the original series makes this the perfect moment to capitalise on nostalgia while introducing new audiences to Dexter Morgan.