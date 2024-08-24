Production order for detained PTI MNA issued

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq issued a production order for Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry who is in the custody of the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab.

The production order has been issued for the upcoming National Assembly session scheduled to be held on Monday, August 26. The Speaker exercised his authority under Rule 108 of the National Assembly Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, 2007, to issue these orders.

MNA Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry has been in the custody of the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab since July 24, 2024, under FIR No. 17/2024.

The National Assembly Secretariat sent an official letter to the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Establishment, Government of Punjab, instructing that arrangements be made to ensure MNA Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry’s attendance at the upcoming session starting on Monday, August 26.

The PTI moved a resolution stating that on July 24, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry was taken into custody by police without the speaker’s prior consent.

The speaker once again issued a production order as the previous order was t later retracted for the PTI MNA.

Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry was elected as independent backed by the PTI from NA-68 Mandi Bahauddin.

Earlier on Friday, President Asif Ali Zardari summoned session of the National Assembly in Islamabad on Monday at 5 pm

The President summoned the session in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution.