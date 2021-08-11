Permits made mandatory for workers in Saudi gold sales outlets

RIYADH: An order making it mandatory for workers in the gold and jewellery sales outlets to get their professional work permits have been issued by Saudi minister of human resources Eng Ahmed Al-Rajhi, ARY News learned Wednesday.

A six-month grace period from the date of its publication on the ministry’s website, starting now granted by the ministry, is all workers have until the implementation of the decision.

The terms and conditions as a prerequisite to the permit for ones working or aspiring to work in this sector include the following:

Only a Saudi national can work in this sector, and they need to have the necessary set of professional skills to work in this activity. This should be in accordance with the controls specified in the forms announced on the ministry’s website. The career track of employees should be clean of security issues.

The license, the ministry said, shall be valid for a year only but will be renewed.

This decision aims to enhance the work environment in the sectors and raise the efficiency and stability of workers in this sector.

The move is part of a series of ministerial decisions taken by the ministry as part of its efforts to regulate the labor market. All these decisions aime to develop the market, improve its environment, and provide more job opportunities for male and female citizens