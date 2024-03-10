Professor behind artificial rain project removed from post

In a move to address the smog crisis in Punjab, the professor who conducted the first artificial rain experiment in Pakistan was removed from his post, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the details, the Head of the Geography Department, Prof. Dr. Munawar Sabir, was removed from his position at Punjab University.

Dr Munawar Sabir was a member of the Artificial Rain Experiment team and the Punjab Government Commission.

The Sources revealed that a woman, 10 years junior to prof Munawar Sabir, has been appointed as the head of the Department of Geography at Punjab University.

It is pertinent to mention here that, On December 16, 2023, for the first time in the country’s history, a total of 48 flares were fired during the first artificial rain experiment in different areas of Lahore to combat the smog crisis in Punjab.

The former caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, told the news conference that the first artificial rain has been made in Pakistan, for which he is grateful to the UAE team.