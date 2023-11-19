Progress made on Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project

ISLAMABAD: Progress was made on Pakistan and Iran gas pipeline project as both countries agreed on reviving the stalled cooperation and formal contacts will be started within a few weeks.

It is pertinent to mention here that Iran gave Pakistan time until September 2024 to complete the project, otherwise, it may move to international arbitration for the breach of contract.

Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir, the Chairman of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Petroleum said that both sides will start formal contacts for the gas pipeline project within two to three weeks.

The Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project has faced many delays due to the risk of US sanctions on Iran.

The project remains substantially delayed. While the Iranian section of the pipeline has been completed, the Pakistani section remains under construction and subject to delays owing to concerns with regard to the US sanctions on Iran.

Energy Minister Muhammad Ali in September said that the work on the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline has been initiated.

Talking to the media in Lahore, the minister said that 20 per cent of natural gas has been decreased in the country as compared to last year, while the government would try to manage gas load-shedding in winter; however, he added the government could not provide gas on cheaper rates while buying on higher price.