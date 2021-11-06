Progress made on probe against MQM-L ‘terror financier’ Kehkashan Haider

KARACHI: The investigators of the law enforcement agency made important progress on the ongoing probe against Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) alleged terror financier Kehkashan Haider, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A foreign global institution has sent a letter to a Pakistani law enforcement agency in response to the request of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for providing evidence against MQM-L’s Rabita Committee member Kehkashan Haider.

The DIG CTD had sent a letter to an international institution through Interpol and the foreign ministry to collect more evidence of terror financing against the MQM-L leader.

Sources closer to CTD told ARY News that after an inquiry, the international institution made more revelations in its letter to the Pakistani agencies. It was learnt that the investigation team acquired evidence of the bank account used to run a terror network by the MQM-L leader.

Sources revealed that Kehkashan Haider had used her own bank accounts to transfer money to several people for running a terror network. They said that Saleem Belgium used to send money to Kehkashan Haider which she forwards to the target killers.

The CTD had interrogated many accused who were given the money, whereas, testimonies of many persons were recorded before the court, said sources, adding that the CTD Sindh acquired solid evidence against Kehkashan Haider.

It emerged that the international institution will be sent more evidence and court proceedings to further investigate the matter.

In March, Rangers and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had detected the involvement of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) in running terrorism and target killing networks in Sindh and the port city Karachi.

The US-based member of the MQM’s Rabita Committee Kahkashan was turned out to be the central character for spreading terror following the directives of the MQM founder.

During a press conference, a recorded telephonic conversation between Kehkashan and a target killer had been played.

In the telephone recording, the MQM-L leader can be heard saying the target killer about the details of the persons, time, clothing, vehicles, payments, weapons and even which body part is going to be targeted while murdering their target.

It may be noted here that Rangers had arrested three target killers of MQM-L in 2017 who were involved in the assassination of UC-13 chairman Rashid alias Mamo.

The target killers had made startling revelations about their network of assassins being operated by a US-based MQM-L Rabita Committee member Kehkashan through WhatsApp.

The female frontrunner had been running gangs in Karachi on directives of the MQM-L founder and the evidence to back up the allegations have been accumulated.

