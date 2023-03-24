Prohibited funding case: ECP rejects plea for PTI witnesses

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the plea seeking the cross-examination of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) witnesses in the prohibited funding case, ARY News reported on Friday.

The ECP announced its verdict in a plea seeking the cross-examination of PTI witnesses in the prohibited funding case. The commission rejected the plea for the cross-examination of the PTI witnesses.

The ECP announced its verdict in PTI prohibited funding case on April 2 and issued a show cause notice ahead of confiscating the prohibited funding.

The order read that the PTI counsel was given six weeks to submit a reply but the political party challenged the show cause notice and raised objections regarding its legality.

The ECP heard the arguments from both parties and gave eight days to scrutinize the record.

The electoral watchdog carried out an action against the funding irregularities of the political parties under Rule 6. The ECP also issued a formal notice on the commencement of the proceedings and gave an opportunity to PTI to present its stance.

The PTI’s request to cross-examine the witnesses will reopen the entire case if approved, the order stated.

It further read that the PTI also approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the ECP verdict but it was upheld by the high court.

