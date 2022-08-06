PTI prohibited funding: FIA summons Asad Qaiser, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

Peshawar: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday ordered to summon Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed for interrogation in the prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

According to details, FIA has started an investigation of the PTI prohibited funding case after the ECP’s findings were announced a few days back. PTI leader Asad Qaiser and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed have been summoned by the FIA to record their statement on August 11, 2 pm.

However, Asad Qaiser has said that he has not received any notice from the FIA as of now, but he will succumb to their will and go to them if asked. Have not done anything illegal, do not have anything to worry about, he added.

He added that funding received for the organizational structure was spent on office rent and salaries of office employees. There were three employees at his office, whose salaries were paid as cheques.

FIA started investigating the PTI prohibited funding case after the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). A six-member probe team was formed by the intelligence agency which has summoned Asad Qaiser.

Scope of probe expanded

The concerned authorities have expanded the scope of the probe against PTI in the prohibited funding case. A five-member special monitoring team was formed by the intelligence agency.

The monitoring team will coordinate with the zonal inquiry team in Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta and Faisalabad.

The zonal committees will collect records of the assets owned by Imran Khan-led PTI, whereas, the inquiries will be conducted under the Political Parties Act 2002. The monitoring teams will be comprised of five members.

