Prohibited funding: PTI’s plea against FIA inquiry fixed for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday fixed the hearing of a plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) inquiry regarding the prohibited funding, ARY News reported.

IHC judge Justice Aamer Farooq will take up PTI’s plea on Monday.

In the petition, PTI has pleaded to the high court to restrain the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arrests and raids in the funding probe. “FIA conducted a raid at Senator Saifullah Niazi’s house and harassed the family,” according to the party’s plea.

“FIA inquiry and raids are illegal and should be stopped immediately,” PTI pleaded. “The FIA subjecting harassment on the political grounds,” PTI alleged in its petition.

“The court should restrain the FIA from investigating the funding case. The party received all funds from overseas as per the law,” the plea stated.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has made the Interior Secretary, DG FIA and the investigation officer respondents in the case.

It is to be mentioned here that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a press conference noted that the PTI leaders Senator Saifullah Niazi and leader Hamid Zaman have been detained in a case pertaining to the party’s prohibited funding.

It is being apprehended that PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will likely to be arrested in the funding case.

Comments