‘Project Freedom’ was a U.S. defensive military operation announced by President Donald Trump on Sunday, May 4, 2026, and implemented on Monday, May 5. Its mission: guide and escort commercial ships safely through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway in the Persian Gulf that handles about 20% of global oil shipments.

The Strait had been virtually shut since the U.S.-Israel war with Iran began on February 28, 2026. Iran’s control of the strait left an estimated 23,000 civilians from 87 countries “trapped inside the Gulf” on commercial vessels, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Iran also launched attacks on ships and neighboring states, including drone and missile strikes on the UAE and a French container ship hit in the strait.

To reopen transit, the Pentagon deployed guided-missile destroyers, aircraft, drones, and 15,000 troops under ‘Project Freedom’. In its first 24 hours, 11 ships crossed through the chokepoint, up from just 2 the day before but still only ∼18% of normal daily traffic. The U.S. also reported sinking seven Iranian boats during “Operation Epic Fury” as part of the broader campaign.

Why Trump paused it

On Tuesday evening, May 5, Trump announced a “short” pause to Project Freedom on Truth Social. He gave three reasons:

Diplomatic progress with Iran – Trump said “great progress has been made toward a complete and final agreement with representatives of Iran”. The pause is intended “to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed”. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran would accept a deal only if it was “fair”. Requests from Pakistan and other countries – The decision was “based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries” involved in mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran. Pakistan has been acting as a mediator in the talks. “Tremendous military success” – Trump cited U.S. military achievements in the campaign against Iran as a factor, saying objectives had been met. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the combat phase was over: “Operation Epic Fury is concluded”.

The pause is temporary and conditional. Trump emphasized that “the Blockade will remain in full force and effect”. That refers to the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian vessels and ports. The U.S. still aims to prevent Iran from controlling strait traffic.

The Strait of Hormuz closure since February had pushed up global commodity prices. WTI crude was down 2.75% at $96.90 after the pause announcement.

The pause came hours after U.S. officials publicly detailed the operation and after renewed Iranian strikes escalated risks. Trump warned Iran should “wave the white flag of surrender” following attacks on the UAE.

What’s next

Talks are ongoing. Iran’s latest proposal calls for setting aside nuclear issues until after the war and shipping dispute are resolved. The U.S. says Iran has not handed over 900+ pounds of highly enriched uranium. If no deal is signed, Project Freedom could resume — Trump called the pause a test of Tehran’s intentions.