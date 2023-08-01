Prominent BAP leaders set to join PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leaders on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The BAP leaders who called on the premier included provincial ministers, senators and MPAs, sources said.

The BAP delegation included Muhammad Khan Lehri, Toor Utmankhel, Sardar Masood Ali Khan Luni, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Sarfraz Bugti, Shoaib Nosherwani and others.



The PML-N delegation included Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

During the meeting, the BAP delegation was invited to join Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), they say.

The two sides also discussed a range of issues, including the political situation in Balochistan and the upcoming general election.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan was unable to attend the meeting as he was out of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that former CM Kamal has already held meetings with PML N leader Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.