Prominent businessman Byram Avari passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: Prominent businessman Byram D. Avari on Sunday passed away in Karachi after a prolonged illness, ARY News reported.

According to details, prominent businessman Byram D. Avari passed away at the age of 81. The businessperson’s last rites will be performed on Monday afternoon.

Family sources told ARY News that Byram was suffering from a prolonged illness.

It is pertinent to mention here that Awari had won the Asian Games gold medal in sailing events twice.

