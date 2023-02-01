Prominent businessman injured in gun attack in Karachi

KARACHI: Two people including a renowned businessman were injured in a suspected targeted attack in Karachi’s Pak Colony area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred in Karachi’s Pak Colony area when unknown miscreants opened fire on a car, injuring two people including a prominent businessman.

The businessman was shifted to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be out of danger, said police. They said that the assailants, on a motorbike, opened fire on the vehicle from both sides and fled the scene after the incident.

Soon after the incident, law enforcement agencies reached the incident site and cordoned off the area.

Meanwhile, police have launched further investigation into the incident and started search for the arrest of culprits.

