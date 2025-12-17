Prominent lawyer Alan Jackson takes on case of Nick Reiner after arrest

The son of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, Nick Reiner, has hired prominent criminal defence attorney Alan Jackson following his arrest in connection with the deaths of his parents.

On Tuesday, Jackson confirmed that he is representing Reiner as he entered a December 16 hearing at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

According to reporters, Jackson said his client did not attend the scheduled arraignment because he had not yet been medically cleared to be transported to court.

On Sunday, Reiner was taken into custody and is being held without bail. The Los Angeles Police Department said on Monday that he was responsible for the deaths of his parents.

In a statement, the LAPD said, “As a result of the initial investigation, it was determined that the Reiners were the victims of homicide. The investigation further revealed that Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of Robert and Michele Reiner, was responsible for their deaths”.

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner, 70, were found dead at their home on Chadbourne Avenue in Los Angeles. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the couple suffered “lacerations consistent with a knife”, and there were reportedly no signs of forced entry at the property.

Jackson is a former assistant head deputy in the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, major crimes division. His past clients include Karen Read, Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, and he previously obtained a murder conviction against music producer Phil Spector.

In a separate interview months before the deaths, Alan Jackson spoke about his admiration for Rob Reiner’s 1992 legal drama A Few Good Men, telling Vanity Fair in July: “I’ve seen it so many times, and it gives me such a boost”.

The film, starring Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson, received a Best Picture Oscar nomination, the only such nomination of Reiner’s directing career. At the time, Jackson had recently secured an acquittal for Karen Read and was reflecting on his career as a defence attorney.

Jackson is now representing Nick Reiner, who is accused of killing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, and is being held without bail in Los Angeles.