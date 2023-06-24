Prominent politicians from Punjab join PPP

ISLAMABAD: Several prominent politicians from Punjab have joined Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the political notables from Rawalpindi, Attock, Sialkot, Khushab, Jehlum and South Punjab joined PPP following a meeting with party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The PPP chairman said that the party manifesto is same as it was in Benazir Bhutto and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s time. PPP will eradicate poverty and will bring prosperity.

Former MPA from Daska Ijaz Ahmed, MPA from Jehlum Malik Javed and Raja Safeer, former candidate for National Assembly from Jehlum Nazar Iqbal and Pir Abbas Mohiuddin joined Pakistan Peoples Party after meeting party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Earlier, several political notables joined PPP following a meeting with party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The former PML-N provincial minister Syed Haroon Ahmed Sultan and former member of the Punjab Assembly Syed Jameel Shah joined the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Former MNA Chaudhary Asghar Butt, Rana Intezar Ahmed and chairman of Municipal Committee Masood Majeed left Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and joined the PPP.

Furthermore, the PML-Q ticket holder from PP 271 Malik Faiz and Mian Dogar Wattoo are the new entrants in Pakistan Peoples Party.

Read more: BALOCHISTAN POLITICAL BIGWIGS JOIN PPP AFTER MEETING ASIF ZARDARI

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari welcomed the new members to the party and congratulated them.