Promoting art and talent: Minister Shah discusses sufi music festival with Abida Parveen

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, on Sunday met with renowned Sufi singer Abida Parveen in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The Minister invited the legend to participate in the provincial cultural programs. They also discussed the promotion of Sindh’s culture, Sufi music, and art.

Zulfiqar Ali Shah also exchanged views with Abida Parveen on holding a Sufi Music Festival, while the singer lauded the Sindh government’s efforts for culture.

The Culture Minister also highlighted support for young artists, the Sindh talent hunt, and the promotion of music.

The Minister said that Abida Parveen is an identity of Pakistan on the international level and an ambassador of Sindh culture.

He said that she is an institution in herself, from whom new singers need to learn and understand. He added that the Sindh Culture Department will hold programs for Abida Parveen in every city of the province.

He also clarified that false rumors were spread regarding the singer’s health, stating that she is absolutely well and fit.

Abida Parveen is a positive face of Sindh’s culture, civilization, and traditions.

At the end, the legendary singer hosted a luncheon in the Minister’s honour.

Earlier a few months back, the provincial culture department has announced to launch Sindh Talent Hunt Programme.

Under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, the Culture Department of Sindh announced a series of initiatives aimed at promoting local talent, safeguarding heritage sites, and boosting tourism across the province.

During a high-level meeting, the department approved the launch of the “Sindh Talent Hunt Programme” to identify and nurture cultural talent across the region.

Additionally, stringent monitoring mechanisms will be implemented to protect historical heritage buildings, following public outrage over the demolition of the Kanji and Cowasjee buildings.

The minister expressed serious displeasure over the loss of these architectural landmarks.

In a move to promote tourism, the department has decided to lower resort prices at key tourist destinations and offer free internet facilities to enhance the visitor experience. Plans are also underway to launch jeep desert safaris and camping programs in Tharparkar.

To preserve historical records, a decision was made to digitally connect the Sindh Archives with the British Library.

He also shared updates on ongoing cultural digitization projects, including the upgrading of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s poetry into mobile applications and the translation of the history of Mohenjo Daro into more than 15 languages.

A report on the demolition of heritage structures will be submitted to the Sindh chief minister, while further measures to preserve the province’s cultural legacy are expected to follow.