Promoting tourism: Foreign airline seeks permission for Skardu flights  

ISLAMABAD: A foreign airline has sought permission for launching flight operations for Skardu in what could be termed as a big achievement for the incumbent government that eyes to promote tourism in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Fly Dubai has submitted a request with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to launch flights for Skardu. The aviation authorities said that Fly Dubai would be able to launch flights soon after getting a nod from the CAA.

The Skardu airport has been upgraded to international standards, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on December 01.

“In line with the PM’s Vision Master Plan to promote tourism across the country Skardu Airport starts operating as an int’l airport from 02 Dec,” the aviation regulator tweeted.

“Initially the operations will be under Visual Flight Rules (VFR) only,” it added.

Located at an altitude of over 7,000 feet, Skardu airport is listed among the world’s highest altitude airports. Its main runway is 12,000-feet long while the second runway 8,500-feet long.

Previously, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted four new airlines Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration (TPRI) licence to begin their tourism-related operations in the country.

The airlines that have been issued the licences include Alvir Airways, ASSL AIR, Kashmir Air and North Air.

Initially, the airlines will operate flights from Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore airports to Gilgit-Baltistan, Skardu, Hunza, Gandhara, Moen-jo-Daro, Turbat, Gwadar, and Turbat.

