Promotion of construction sector to boost economic activities: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday the PTI government was bringing a revolution in the construction sector.

Addressing the closing ceremony of three-day Interior, Construction, Electrical and Electronics Expo in Islamabad, the premier said the promotion of the construction sector would boost economic activities and wealth creation in the country.

He said the incumbent government started a house financing scheme for the low-income people to have their own houses. The low-cost housing scheme would give a boost to the construction industry, he added.

PM Imran Khan announced that the government would soon launch Kamyab Pakistan Programme for uplift of the weaker segment of society. This programme envisages technical training for one person from each family, health card and interest free loans.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to pull the people out of poverty.

The prime minister said the export industry was being given incentives for its growth and wealth creation. This wealth will be used to alleviate poverty in the country, he added.

He said the government was also taking steps to mitigate effects of global warming.