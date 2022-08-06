Propaganda against armed forces is condemnable: Khawaja Asif

Sialkot: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the negative social media propaganda against Pakistan Army after the Lasbela helicopter crash, that killed five officers, is condemnable, ARY News reported.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addressed media representatives in Sialkot and said that Pakistan Army is the guardian of the country’s borders. The propaganda against Pakistan Army after a tragedy is shameful, he added.

He added that the officers martyred in Lasbela were helping flood-affected people in Balochistan. Some elements are maligning state institutions to further our enemies’ cause, he added.

He added that a person that was imposed on the nation in 2018 is trying to drag the establishment into political issues. Pakistan Army is the guardian of Pakistan’s borders and the nation is proud of their sacrifices, he added.

Also Read: Opinion: Propaganda & Politics in Pakistan

The Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday condemned negative propaganda over social media after the Helicopter crash in Lasbela, killing 5 Army officers.

Pakistan Army aviation helicopter with important personalities aboard, including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali went missing in Balochistan’s Lasbela district.

According to the military’s media wing, the military helicopter was on a flood relief operation in Lasbela.

A statement issued by ISPR said that the propaganda hurt the sentiments of the families of the martyrs. Pakistan Army’s ranks and files have expressed severe displeasure over the negative propaganda, ISPR said.

Comments