Property dealer shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: A property dealer was fatally shot in an incident reported from Gulshan-e-Hadid Phase 2, as confirmed by SSP Malir Kashif Abbasi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

SSP Malir Kashif Abbasi revealed that two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle managed to flee killing the victim, Chaudhry Pervez, as the police recovered four bullet shells from the scene.

The authorities also recovered the victim’s mobile phone, purse, and motorcycle from the crime scene.

Meanwhile the SSP disclosed that, as per the preliminary investigation the incident appears to be a case of personal enmity.

Investigation teams are gathering evidence, including bullet casings, however, no CCTV cameras were installed in the vicinity of the crime scene.

