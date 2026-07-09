Property transfer, registration charges revised

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) has revised service charges for various land administration services, including property transfer and registration for the fiscal year 2026-27, with the new fee structure coming into effect immediately.

According to an official notification, the revised charges cover a wide range of services, including land record copies, property transfers, mutations and e-registration facilities, with separate rates introduced for domestic and overseas transactions.

Under the new schedule, an express service copy of land records (Fard, Mutation and Girdawri) through Mobile Arazi Record Centers (MARCs) and Universal Access facilities will cost Rs4,000, while a standard copy will be available for Rs900.

The fee for Naqal Arazi Record is fixed at Rs5,000, Green Property Certificate at Rs800, and copies of registered deeds at Rs1,400 per transaction.

The notification stated that regular mutations will now cost Rs1,200, mutations processed through banks will be charged at Rs2,100, while the fee for express service mutations has been set at Rs11,200.

For bank verification of land records, the charges have been fixed at Rs1,000 for successful transactions and Rs700 for unsuccessful transactions. Under the e-registration system, the appointment of a commission will cost Rs6,700.

For sale and purchase transactions, a service fee of 0.1% of the property value will be charged, subject to a minimum fee of Rs3,600. All other e-registration transactions will carry a fixed fee of Rs3,600.

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The charges for Property Transfer System (PTS) transactions involving housing societies and development authorities have been set at Rs3,000, while filing cases through the Revenue Courts Management System (RCMS) will cost Rs3,500.

For overseas Pakistanis seeking land record services through foreign missions, the PLRA has introduced an additional overseas service charge of $50 per transaction for issuance of land records. Meanwhile, appointing a foreign mission as a local commission through the e-registration system will cost $100 per transaction.