These pigeons own property worth millions in India

Millionaire pigeons, seem strange but they are and own several shops, the land stretched to several kilometers, and cash deposits in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

In the state’s small-town Jasnagar situated in Nagaur, there are pigeons who own property worth millions named after them.

While these birds have 27 shops in their name, they also have 126 bigha land and cash deposit worth over Rs three million in their possession.

On top of it, over 400 gaushalas [protective shelter for cows] are also being operated on land owned by these pigeons.

It all started around four decades back when a new industrialist floated a Kabutaran Trust here, said Prabhusingh Rajpurohit, adding that the arrangement was made after taking inspiration from our ancestors, as well as from former sarpanch Ramdin Chotiya and his guru Marudhar Kesari, who inspired all of us to arrange for food and water for the mute birds.

Read More: 10,000 PIGEONS MYSTERIOUSLY DISAPPEAR DURING RACE

Industrialist Sajjanraj Jain was the pioneer in the project, he added. People donated with open hearts as soon as the project was floated.

With the help of a huge donation, around 27 shops were built in the town via the trust to ensure the protection of pigeons as well as to make sure that the birds get regular grain and water. In fact, the trust was named after pigeons and hence is called kabutaran trust (Kabutar means pigeon in Hindi).