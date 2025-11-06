Proposed 27th Amend: PM to hold meetings with PPP, coalition partners

ISLAMABAD: A key meeting of the government coalition being held on Thursday over the proposed 27th amendment in the constitution, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet with the Peoples Party’s key leaders to consult over the proposed clauses related to the 18th Constitutional Amendment to create a common ground.

People’s Party’s leaders Farooque Naik, Murtaza Wahab, Irfan Qadir, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar and Sherry Rehman are expected to attend the meeting.

The government’s delegation will be comprised of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, and Attorney General Mansoor Usman.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold a meeting with coalition partners MQM’s delegation.

The constitutional bill is expected to be tabled in the Senate tomorrow as government sources claimed, they have required number of votes in the Senate for the passage of the key constitutional legislation.

PPP CEC session today

Meanwhile, a meeting of Pakistan People’s Party’s central executive committee has been scheduled in Karachi today.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, talking to ARY News, has said that the details of the proposed constitutional amendment will be presented in the meeting. “The party’s stance over the amendment could be presented after debate over the issue”.

“Bilawal Bhutto’s tweet won’t be in the air, someone would have discussed the proposal,” Kaira added.