Scientists have developed a new experimental drug that may mark a turning point in the fight against aggressive prostate cancer, showing early promise in slowing tumor growth and stopping the disease from spreading.

Prostate cancer is still among the most common cancers affecting men worldwide. Although many cases progress slowly, some forms of the disease can turn aggressive, spreading quickly from the prostate to the bones or lymph nodes.

This rapid spread, called metastasis, is responsible for most deaths linked to prostate cancer. Preventing it has become a central focus for cancer researchers.

A research team led by Professor Maréne Landström at Sweden’s Umeå University has developed an experimental treatment to tackle this exact challenge. Their promising findings were recently published in the journal Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy.

The team developed a fully human antibody that targets a key factor in how cancer grows and spreads. Since the antibody is made entirely from human proteins, researchers hope it will cause fewer immune reactions than older treatments.

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In early lab tests, the antibody slowed the growth of aggressive prostate tumors and stopped them from spreading to other parts of the body.

The treatment blocks a pathway that cancer cells use to grow and invade healthy tissue. Researchers believe this new approach could also indicate fewer serious side effects, since it works differently from current therapies.

The project involved collaboration with several organizations, including the SciLifeLab Drug Discovery and Development platform, Umeå Biotech Incubator, and biotechnology company MetaCurUm Biotech AB.

Although the early results are promising, the treatment is still in its early days. Scientists will need to conduct additional safety tests and human trials before the drug can move closer to approval.

Researchers are also looking into whether this specific approach might help treat other types of solid tumors.

If future clinical trials are successful, this antibody could become an important tool, helping doctors focus not just on shrinking tumors but on stopping cancer from spreading in the first place.