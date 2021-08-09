Protect your privacy and security on WhatsApp using these 7 steps

Here are some steps you can take to ensure your end-to-end encrypted WhatsApp chats and data remain protected without any malware breaching your security and privacy on the app.

These are the steps everyone has at their disposal but we ignore them and get scammed sometimes.

1- Verify end-to-end encryption

While your chats are already encrypted by default, but when you are sharing sensitive credentials like card or banking details, always make that the encryption is there.

To verify and check the encryption, open the chat window with the contact, tap on the contact’s name, and then tap on Encryption.

You will see a QR Code with a 40-digit long code which is your security code. Verify the encryption pressing the Scan Code button or by comparing the digits manually. QR code match means end-to-end encryption is enabled.

2- Switch on security notifications

When an existing chat is accessed on a new phone or PC, a new security code is generated for both the devices and if you want to receive a notification whenever the security code changes, then you can enable it from the settings. In this way, you can ask your friend when the security code changes over a different app whether he changed the devices or not to make sure that it is him who is accessing the chats.

To enable the security notifications for chats, just go to WhatsApp > Settings > Account > Security > Show security notifications and enable this option. Once you enable it, the next time any of your contacts changes his/her device, you will receive a notification.

3- Enable two-step verification

The two-factor authentication is supported and encouraged in WhatsApp and once enabled, will require a PIN when your phone number will be registered with WhatsApp again on any device.

Go to Settings > Account > Two-step verification > Enable and then setting the six-digit PIN Code. You can also add a recovery email in case you forget the PIN Code.

4- Control privacy settings

Make sure your Profile Photo is visible to your contacts only along with your Status so that even if someone knows your number, he won’t be able to access your Profile Picture or Status.

Other privacy settings include your wish to change Last Seen, About, Live Location and the Read Receipts. Up to you whether you want people to know anything about you just via an app or not.

5- Turn Off iCloud / Google Drive Backups

WhatsApp has the end-to-end encryption option available, but it gives users the option to backup their chats on Google Drive, iCloud, or no backup at all. Backing up the chats may be essential especially if you switch phones or reinstall the app, but this backup is not encrypted.

Hacker organizations can eavesdrop on you by getting into your backups.

6- Fingerprint Lock

If you want to take your privacy and security of WhatsApp to the next level then you can enable the Fingerprint lock for the application. This lock, when enabled, will require you to use your fingerprint to open the application, however, You will still be able to answer calls even when WhatsApp is locked. This is a safety feature that if someone manages to get hands-on with your phone while it is unlocked, he won’t be able to open WhatsApp without your fingerprint.

7- Don’t Get Scammed

Scams are very common on WhatsApp and you might receive scam messages on the application periodically.

There are many scams out there but the common ones include WhatsApp Premium or Gold or Your Account is Expiring. All of these scams are designed to extract money from the users but you should remember one thing that WhatsApp is completely free and you don’t need to pay money for the application.

The application is available for free and will always be free, anyone asking you to pay a fee for it is probably scamming you