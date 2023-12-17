26.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Protest staged at Karachi fish harbour against vendor’s murder

KARACHI: Protest staged against murder of a cart vendor at the Karachi Fish Harbour on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Relatives of deceased Saddam Hussain held protest after funeral prayers, who was stabbed to death at the harbour.

Protesters alleged that criminals extort protection money in the fish market, the labourers which refuse to give money being subjected to violence.

“The criminals have patronage of police and the fish market administration,” they alleged.

A strike observed at fish harbour against murder as normal business activities remained suspended and angry protesters pushed out fish cutting persons from the market.

The administration summoned police for maintenance of law and order.

“Murder accused Ali Raza has been arrested, a case has been registered and further investigation of the incident has been underway,” police officials said.

