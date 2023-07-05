Protesters block Maripur Road against ‘loadshedding, gas shortage’

KARACHI: Residents of Lyari blocked the Maripur Road on Wednesday in protest over ‘unannounced and prolonged loadshedding and non-supply of natural gas’ during the ongoing hot weather, ARY News reported.

According to details, a large number of Lyari residents came out on main Maripur Road and blocked it near Baldia Town.

The citizens chanted slogans against the K-Electric (KE) and the government and demanded restoration of their supply of electricity and gas.

Meanwhile, the protest caused a traffic jam on one track of the Maripur Road. Vehicles going to and from Karachi Port were also stuck in the traffic jam.

Later, the police resorted to shelling to disperse the protesters blocking the road. However, the citizens started pelting stones on police, which according to police, caused damaged to multiple vehicles.

Earlier on July 3, protests broke out in several parts of Karachi when residents took to the streets and blocked main roads in protest over the K-Electric for carrying out unannounced and prolonged loadshedding.

Following the end of Eid holidays, the electricity crisis escalated, causing load shedding of over 12 hours in certain areas and up to 16 hours in others.

The electricity outages have compounded the woes of the public during the intense heatwave, subjecting them to severe inconvenience and discomfort.

Protests erupted in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Ramswami, and Malir-15 against the electric company’s mismanagement, causing traffic jams in the affected areas for several hours.