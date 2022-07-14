Protesters block Superhighway at Sohrab Goth

KARACHI: Enraged protesters blocked the Superhighway at Sohrab Goth against the Hyderabad incident, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the protesters staged a protest demonstration and blocked both the tracks of Superhighway Karachi. The Motorway police has blocked the Motorway from Jamali Pull and the traffic coming to Karachi from Hyderabad is being diverted to various routes.

The protestors also attacked police pickets at Al Asif Square and set a vehicle on fire. A heavy contingent of Pakistan Rangers Sindh have also reached the spot to control the worsening situation.

Protesters are being baton-charged by the Rangers personnel.

Murder of a youth Bilal Kaka allegedly by restaurateurs of Afghan origin triggered a strong reaction as mobs were seen harassing people running tea and tandoor shops in Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh.

According to the FIR, which was registered at Bhitai Nagar police station, Kaka and his four friends were having dinner at Super Salateen Hotel along Hyderabad Bypass and near Wadhu Wah Gate, when an argument sparked with the waiter. The friends approached the owner with the complaint but he allegedly further aggravated the situation which descended into a fight.

Bilal was fatally attacked with iron barbeque skewers. He was pronounced dead on arrival at Liaquat University Hospital. Kaka’s brother Salam Kaka, who is a security guard, has nominated the owner Haji Shah Sawar and four others in the FIR lodged under Sections 302, 324, 147, 148, 149, 337 (H2) and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

