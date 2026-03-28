Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of central ​London on Saturday for a “March to ‌Stop the Far Right” with many demonstrators decrying the right-wing Reform UK party of ​Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, which is ​topping opinion polls.

Backed by trade unions ⁠and civil society groups, the Together ​Alliance demonstration looked set to be one ​of the biggest in the British capital in recent years with about 30,000 people expected ​to take part, according to a ​police official.

As well as placards opposing Reform UK and ‌its ⁠anti-immigration stance, some Iranian flags were held aloft along with pro-Palestinian flags and banners. The march was due to ​end close ​to the ⁠British parliament building.

Reform leads the Labour Party of Prime Minister ​Keir Starmer as well as ​the ⁠other traditional British political parties, according to opinion polls. Zach Polanski, leader of ⁠the ​Green Party which is ​also challenging Labour, joined Saturday’s march.