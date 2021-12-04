Protesting farmers stop Kangana Ranaut’s vehicle, seek apology

The vehicle of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut was stopped by protesting farmers in Punjab’s Ropar district and they demanded her to tender an apology for her alleged remarks against the farmers’ protests last year.

Kangana Ranaut alleged in a video message on her Instagram account that she was attacked by a mob who abused and threatened to kill her. The actor made a video of the incident while sitting in her car.

She was stopped by the protesting farmers when she was travelling to Chandigarh airport from her native place in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

A group of men and women carrying flags of a farmer outfit has reportedly blocked the passage of the vehicle reached the Bunga Sahib gurdwara near Kiratpur Sahib in Rupnagar around 3.20 pm on Friday.

Ranaut’s vehicle was surrounded by protestors from nearby villages for around 30 minutes. The protestors said that they had been waiting for her for the past three days after getting information that she will pass through the area.

Local police told the media that Ranaut spoke to some protesting women.

A woman protester claimed that the actor regretted her comments, however, there was no confirmation made by Ranaut herself.

The protesters permitted the vehicle to move away after cops from Rupnagar rushed to the spot and intervened to sort out the issue.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to the Indian media reports, Kangana Ranaut was seen saying in the video that a mob had surrounded her vehicle and despite the presence of a large police force, they were not allowing her to move ahead.

“They are calling themselves farmers. They are attacking me, abusing me and threatening to kill me…In this country, this kind of mob lynching is happening openly. If I would not be having security with me, what situation would be there, what would happen? The situation here is unbelievable. There is so much police presence, still my car is not being allowed to go. Am I a politician? Do I run a party? what is this behaviour…Several people are doing politics in my name and today’s episode is the result of that,” she said.

Ranaut was accused of comparing protesting farmers with “Khalistani terrorists” and tweeting a photo of an aged woman farmer, terming her a “woman available at Rs 100” for protests.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!