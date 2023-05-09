Protests against Imran Khan’s arrest: PTI leaders booked in vandalism cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders booked over vandalism in protests after the arrest of PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the cases were registered in police station Ramna, Tarnol and Aabpara against PTI chairman Imran Khan and other leaders including Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and Amir Mughal.

Sources added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders were booked for violation of section 188.

Earlier in the day, the PTI chairman, who was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, has been referred to a seven-member medical board at the Poly Clinic in Islamabad for a medical examination.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

In a statement, Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, adding that the situation is under control.

Protests erupt in several cities

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced protests across the country following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The appeal was made from the official Twitter handle of the PTI.

Hundreds of PTI workers took to the streets in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and other cities to record their protest against the arrest of former premier.

Police have arrested several PTI workers in Islamabad who have blocked the Kashmir highway.

In Karachi, both lanes of the Sharea Faisal were blocked after PTI MNAs and MPAs blocked the roads.