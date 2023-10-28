Protest breaks out against prolonged loadshedding in Karachi

KARACHI: Protests broke out against prolonged electricity load-shedding in Numaish area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the residents of Numaish and surrounding areas held a protest against the prolonged load-shedding.

According to police officials, the protestors were baton-charged to disperse them amid the worst traffic jam.

Earlier, K-Electric reportedly extended the duration of load shedding in the wake of an incident where KE employees were assaulted by traders in Timber Market, Karachi.

Read more: K-Electric says no significant change in load-shedding regime

According to the details, protests broke out against prolonged load-shedding in several areas of Karachi including Nishtar Road, Bhimpura, Timber Market, and Ranchore Line.

As per the protestor’s statement, K-Electric extended the load-shedding duration, after which the residents of Nishtar Road, Bhimpura, Timber Market, and Ranchore Line are facing load-shedding from 8 am till 7 pm.

However, K-electric stated that following a periodic assessment of the network, 71 percent of Karachi remains exempt from load shedding under the schedule published by K-Electric (KE).

The schedule, which is publicly available on the company’s website and KE Live app, is based on a review of KE’s network of 2,000 feeders for electricity theft and non-payment of bills, which form the basis for load-shedding. The last review was conducted in July 2023.

Commenting on the review, Spokesperson KE stated, “Areas with reduced losses benefit from reductions or exemptions in load-shedding, and such areas comprise 71% of our network. The remainder is made up of areas where electricity theft and non-payment of bills impair our ability to provide uninterrupted power.”