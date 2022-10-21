Protests erupt after Imran Khan’s disqualification

Following the disqualification of the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PTI workers and supporters have hit the streets to record their protest.

In Lahore, PTI’s women MNAs and MPA staged a sit-in at Jail Road, causing traffic jams in the area.

The workers also chanted slogans outside the Punjab Election Commission office to express their anger against Imran Khan’s disqualification.

PTI workers in Daska, Chiniot, Okara, Gujrat, Rawalpindi and other parts of Punjab are protesting against the verdict of ECP.

Meanwhile, the PTI workers have started to gather at the Shahrai-e-Faisal to register their protest, while the PTI Balochistan chapter has also given a call for protest.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(I)(P).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

The ECP’s verdict further said that some of the gifts retained from Toshakhana were concealed in his assets.

