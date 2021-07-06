No more protocol for VIPs, decide motorway police

ISLAMABAD: Following an announcement by Prime Minister Imran Khan that he will not use protocol and security while going to private events, the motorway police have decided not to give protocol to VIPs and influential personalities, ARY News reported.

In a communiqué, all the motorway police officers have been told that providing escort or protocol are not their responsibility.

“Motorway police will not provide protocol to any VIP furthermore, read the communiqué. The police officers were clearly directed not to provide protocol to any VIP.

Read More: WILL NOT BE GOING TO ANY PRIVATE FUNCTION WITH PROTOCOL, PM DECIDES

Earlier today, keeping in mind the inflationary numbers the people are pitted against, Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to save more of taxpayers’ money by not “going to any private function with protocol and security.”

To save taxpayer money & avoid inconvenience to the public I will not be going to any private function with protocol & security. I am also reviewing protocol & security for ministers, governors & PTI CMs to decide how we can minimise expenditure & end public inconvenience. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 6, 2021

In a set of tweets from his official Twitter handle, the prime minister had said the decision was a bid to save taxpayer money and to avoid inconvenience to the public.