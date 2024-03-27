‘Proud’ Saboor Aly celebrates sister Sajal’s Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

Showbiz A-lister Saboor Aly is the proudest sister as her elder sibling, Sajal Aly was awarded ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’, Pakistan’s fourth-highest civil award, over the weekend.

Eminent actor Sajal Aly was among the recipients of ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ on Pakistan Day 2024, at the Governor House Punjab, in Lahore, for her work in the web series ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’, which advocated for peace between India and Pakistan.

Celebrating the greatest achievement of her sister, Saboor Aly, who was also present by her sister’s side at the ceremony, turned to her Instagram handle earlier this week, to express her joy and pride on Sajal’s honour.

With a seven-visuals gallery from the Pakistan Day ceremony, the ‘Sar-e-Rah’ actor wrote, “Only you know your struggles, challenges and obstacles so be proud of how far you have come.”

“Your dedication and passion for your work is commendable. Mama must be so so soooo proud of you, smiling up in the heaven with so much pride,” she added for the ‘Kuch Ankahi’ star. “I feel so blessed and proud whenever people call me Sajal’s sister.”

“YOU ARE OUR PRIDE,” she concluded.

A number of celebrities including Yashma Gill, Minal Khan, Maira Khan, Amar Khan, Sadia Ghaffar, Uroosa Siddiqui and Sana Fakhar among others were seen pouring love and warm wishes for Sajal on the honour, via the comments section of the post.

