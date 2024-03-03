Providing relief to masses will be govt’s top priority: Hanif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi has said that providing relief to masses will be coalition government’s top priority, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference along with the PPP and MQM leaders at the Parliament House in Islamabad today, he said that their candidate for the slot of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif enjoys the confidence of allied parties.

Abbasi said they enjoy the majority of the house. He maintained giving relief to the masses is our priority.

PPP leader Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani emphasized the importance of sitting together to address the problems faced by the country.

MQM’s leader Amin-ul-Haque said the parliament is the forum to address the problems of people.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s National Assembly is underway to elect Pakistan’s new prime minister (PM).

The one-on-one contest for the post of leader of the house will be held between the allied parties’ candidate Shehbaz Sharif and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) candidate Omar Ayub.

At the outset of the NA session, SIC lawmakers chanted slogans to record their protest while holding PTI founder’s pictures.

Newly-elected National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq approved the nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif and Omar Ayub Khan for the prime minister election after scrutiny.