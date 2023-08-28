Provincial caretaker cabinet challenged in Balochistan High Court

QUETTA: A petition has been filed in Balochistan High Court (BHC) to challenge the province’s caretaker cabinet, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the petition, instead of a caretaker a political government has been installed in Balochistan.

“The caretaker cabinet comprises of political, convicted and non-local people,” petitioner said. “Caretaker minister Qadir Bakhsh has been a permanent resident of D.G.Khan,” according to plea. “As per the election commission his record belongs to Peshawar”.

“Qadir Bakhsh Baloch has been convicted over illegal recruitment in Mardan University,” petitioner said.

Caretaker adviser Shania Khan was remained coordinator of former chief minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, while caretaker information minister Jan Achakzai have also political affiliations, petitioner said. “Jan Achakzai has also been a citizen of UK,” according to petition.

“Caretaker home minister Zubair Jamali has been a close relative of Speaker Jan Jamali,” petitioner said.

The bench issued notices to the Attorney General and Advocate General of Balochistan.

Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar had administered oath to members of the provincial caretaker cabinet on last Monday.