PS Plus June 2026: 5 Must-Play Games Bidding Farewell Next Month

PlayStation Plus subscribers, take note! Five popular games are set to leave PS Plus Extra and Premium in June 2026. The games leaving the service include:

Red Dead Redemption: Take-Two Interactive is pulling this classic game from PS Plus as its sequel joins the catalog.

We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie: A unique and quirky game that’s sure to be missed.

LEGO The Incredibles: A fun family-friendly game that’s part of the popular LEGO franchise.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition: A retro-style beat-em-up based on the popular comic book series.

Lawn Mowing Simulator: A surprisingly enjoyable game that lets you experience the thrill of lawn mowing.

These games will be available until June 16, 2026, after which they’ll be removed from the service. If you’re interested in playing them, make sure to download them before they leave.

About PlayStation Plus

PS Plus (PlayStation Plus) is a premium subscription service offering gamers a treasure trove of benefits! Here’s what makes it special:

Monthly Games: Get access to a rotating library of free games, including PS4 and PS5 titles, which you can play as long as you’re subscribed.

Online Multiplayer: Play online with friends and other players, a must for gamers.

Exclusive Discounts: Enjoy special discounts on PS Store purchases, including games, DLC, and more.

Cloud Storage: Store your game saves online, so you can pick up where you left off on any device.

Share Play: Invite friends to play games together, even if they don’t own the game.

PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers add even more perks like:

Game Catalog: Access to a huge library of PS4 and PS5 games to play anytime.

Classics: Play iconic PS1, PS2, and PSP games (Premium tier only).

Game Trials: Try out select games before buying.