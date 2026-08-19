PS5 Marvel’s Wolverine limited edition console and controllers available now for pre-order

Pre-orders for Sony’s official Marvel’s Wolverine PlayStation 5 hardware and accessories officially went live on August 19, 2026. The limited-edition collection—featuring custom console bundles, standalone DualSense wireless controllers, and PS5 Pro console covers—is selling fast ahead of the game’s September 15 launch.

Designed in partnership with Insomniac Games and comic artist Jock, the lineup features two primary design aesthetics: Battle Yellow (inspired by Wolverine’s iconic Battle Reborn suit) and metallic Adamantium silver.

Where to Buy and Pricing Breakdown

Pre-orders are available directly via PlayStation Direct and participating retailers. High-demand items like the PS5 Pro custom covers are already seeing rapid stock depletion across major markets.

Hardware & Accessory Price List

PS5 Battle Yellow & Adamantium Pricing and Availability

Sony has launched new Battle Yellow and Adamantium accessories for PS5 and PS5 Pro.

The PS5 Digital Edition Bundle in Battle Yellow is priced at $649.99 / £569.99 / €649.99 and is available via direct.playstation.com and select retailers.

The DualSense Controller comes in both colors for $84.99 / £74.99 / €84.99. The Battle Yellow version is sold at retailers and PlayStation Direct, while the Adamantium version is exclusive to direct.playstation and select retailers.

For console customization, standard PS5 Console Covers in Battle Yellow and PS5 Pro Console Covers in Battle Yellow and Adamantium are all priced at $74.99 / £64.99 / €74.99 and are exclusively available through direct.playstation.com.

Design Highlights and Key Features

The hardware designs reflect Logan’s signature comic book heritage and in-game equipment: