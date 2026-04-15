PS6 price leak suggests affordable console despite recent Sony cost increases

A renowned gaming insider claims the unconfirmed PlayStation 6 could be priced much lower than fans might initially expect. While Sony has not officially announced the next-generation console, the gaming console company previously stated that a new system remains top of mind.

This rumor comes as Sony plans to increase the prices of several PlayStation models starting April 2. The base PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal will all have higher prices, which the company says is due to ongoing global economic pressures.

Despite these upcoming increases, leaker KeplerL2 suggests that setting the PS6 price at $699 remains very likely. On NeoGAF, the insider shared that their current cost estimate for the console is about $760.

They mentioned that a retail price of $699 could be possible with a reasonable subsidy from Sony. KeplerL2 also noted that this estimate is for a console with a 1TB Gen5 SSD and no disc drive.

However, the leaker questions whether Sony would still offer such a subsidy now that Xbox is less of a direct competitor.

The leak quickly flashed intense debate on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, where fans expressed widespread doubts. Many gamers debated that predicting costs for a console not expected until the 2027 holiday season is foolish, given the volatility of memory markets and the unpredictable AI boom.

Speculation among users about the actual launch price ranged from $900 to $1,000. Some also suggested that the gaming industry could soon implement smartphone-like monthly payment plans.

On the other hand, some optimists pointed out that Sony typically sells new hardware at a loss during its launch. This means that a highly competitive price of $699 remains theoretically possible. It’s important to note that Sony has not officially confirmed the console or its price.