Punjab govt urges E-Challan verification on purchase of used vehicles in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has published a public notice urging individuals to confirm e-challan verification on purchase of used vehicles across the province.

People frequently buy and sell used cars across Pakistan, as this is an affordable and convenient practice. However, PSCA warns that neglecting traffic fines during the sale or purchase process can lead to serious penalties for new owners.

Importance of E-Challan verification

PSCA stresses that buyers must confirm e-challan verification on buying of used vehicles to evade responsibility for outstanding traffic fines.

These fines, if left unpaid, can cause legal action and complications during vehicle registration or resale.

In this regard, sellers are equally accountable. They must transfer ownership promptly to the buyer’s name to avert being held responsible for forthcoming violations if the new owner commits.

Checking E-Challan online

Citizens have been given the facility to check their remaining or outstanding dues by visiting the official PSCA e-challan portal. By inputting the license plate number, users can promptly view any pending fines.

To make the payment process more efficient, the government suggests using the ePay Punjab mobile application, which is available on both Android and iOS platforms. By this app, users can pay fines digitally through various channels, including:

Mobile and internet banking

ATMs

Over-the-counter bank transactions

Mobile wallets and telco agents

Whether buying or selling, it’s vital to adhere to PSCA’s guidance and confirm e-challan verification on purchase of used vehicles. This simple step safeguards a smooth transaction and protects both parties from future liabilities.

