web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 24, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Punjab govt urges E-Challan verification on purchase of used vehicles in Punjab

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has published a public notice urging individuals to confirm e-challan verification on purchase of used vehicles across the province.

People frequently buy and sell used cars across Pakistan, as this is an affordable and convenient practice. However, PSCA warns that neglecting traffic fines during the sale or purchase process can lead to serious penalties for new owners.

Importance of E-Challan verification

PSCA stresses that buyers must confirm e-challan verification on buying of used vehicles to evade responsibility for outstanding traffic fines.

These fines, if left unpaid, can cause legal action and complications during vehicle registration or resale.

In this regard, sellers are equally accountable. They must transfer ownership promptly to the buyer’s name to avert being held responsible for forthcoming violations if the new owner commits.

Checking E-Challan online

Must Check This Online For Free Before Buying Used Cars In Punjab Citizens have been given the facility to check their remaining or outstanding dues by visiting the official PSCA e-challan portal. By inputting the license plate number, users can promptly view any pending fines.

To make the payment process more efficient, the government suggests using the ePay Punjab mobile application, which is available on both Android and iOS platforms. By this app, users can pay fines digitally through various channels, including:

  • Mobile and internet banking
  • ATMs
  • Over-the-counter bank transactions
  • Mobile wallets and telco agents

Whether buying or selling, it’s vital to adhere to PSCA’s guidance and confirm e-challan verification on purchase of used vehicles. This simple step safeguards a smooth transaction and protects both parties from future liabilities.

Read More: PM Shehbaz announces free EV bikes for students

Earlier, in a separate step towards motivating students, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif announced free EV bikes for students across the country and directed concerned officials to formulate a detailed strategy to enhance public access to electric vehicles (EVs), Radio Pakistan reported.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.