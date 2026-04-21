ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has invited applications from young Pakistani science students to participate in the Asian Science Camp 2026 (ASC-2026), to be held from August 02-08 at the University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

According to an official source, the foundation is offering sponsorship to a team of five students selected through a competitive process.

The Asian Science Camp is an annual international event where student participants share ideas, deliver talks, and give scientific demonstrations before leading scientists.

The programme also includes visits to industrial sites, research centres, scientific institutions, laboratories, and universities.

PSF sponsors Pakistani students for the camp as part of its ongoing efforts to promote science education among youth.

The applications are open to boys and girls between the ages of 17 and 22 years as of July 31 who are enrolled as regular science students.

Students in 11th or 12th grade, as well as those in the 1st or 2nd semester of a university either public or private are eligible to apply, provided they do not exceed the age limit.

The candidates are expected to have strong academic standing in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics.

The selection process consists of two stages. Shortlisted applicants will first appear in a written test, to be conducted in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Karachi, Sukkur, Quetta, and Peshawar.

Those who qualify will then be called for a final interview in Islamabad. Five students will be selected on merit, and the decision of the expert panel will be final.

No travel or daily allowance will be provided for the test or interview.

The application Proforma is available on the PSF website at www.psf.gov.pk.

To apply, the completed hard copy applications must be submitted to Pakistan Science Foundation, 1-Constitution Avenue, G-5/2, Islamabad – 44000, with the envelope clearly marked “ASC-2026 Competition.”

The incomplete applications will not be considered. The original deadline of April 06 has been extended to April 25.

The applicants may contact PSF at [email protected] or call 051-9203186 for further queries.