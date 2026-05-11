PSG all but secure Ligue 1 title with two games to spare

Paris Saint-Germain effectively wrapped up another Ligue 1 title on Sunday as a 1-0 win over Brest left them six points clear of nearest rivals Lens with two games remaining, with Luis Enrique’s side also boasting a superior goal difference.

Desire Doue was one of nine PSG players rested at kick-off following Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final, second leg away to Bayern Munich, but the French international came off the bench in the second half and fired in the only goal of the game from the edge of the box in the 83rd minute.

PSG will be officially crowned French champions for the fifth season running, and the 12th time in the last 14 years, if they avoid defeat away to Lens on Wednesday.

However, even if PSG lose their last two league matches, and Lens win theirs, the latter would still have to overturn a difference of 15 goals — something which is almost certainly beyond Pierre Sage’s team.

Luis Enrique’s side are also preparing for the Champions League final against Arsenal later this month after edging Bayern 6-5 on aggregate in their semi-final.

Lens, who will play Nice in the French Cup final on May 22, guaranteed a place in the league phase of next season’s Champions League with a 1-0 win against Nantes on Friday.

Behind them, their northern rivals Lille climbed up to third thanks to a 1-0 victory away at Monaco on the penultimate weekend of the season on Sunday.

A second-half own goal by Monaco captain Denis Zakaria gave Lille all three points in the principality, as they made it 13 Ligue 1 matches without losing.

They went above Lyon, who lost 2-1 away in Toulouse. Corentin Tolisso scored for Lyon to cancel out Dayann Methalie’s equaliser, but Warren Kamanzi put the home side back in front and Toulouse then held on after they had Aron Donnum sent off.

The top three qualify directly for the Champions League, while the side finishing fourth enters Europe’s elite club competition in the qualifying rounds and has to win two two-legged ties to reach the league phase.

– Greenwood for Marseille –

Rennes in fifth came from behind to win 2-1 at home to Paris FC, with the division’s top scorer Esteban Lepaul equalising with his 20th of the season after Willem Geubbels put the visitors in front.

Breel Embolo then got the winner for Rennes, who are currently on course to qualify for the Europa League but sit just two points behind third-placed Lille and one point adrift of Lyon in fourth.

Rennes are also three points ahead of sixth-placed Marseille, who they face away from home on the final night of the campaign next Sunday.

Marseille have endured a miserable second half of the season but they won 1-0 in Le Havre, with Mason Greenwood getting his 16th league goal of the campaign from the penalty spot before Sofiane Boufal missed from the spot for the hosts.

OM will finish fifth if they beat Rennes next week, but sixth if they draw. If they lose they could yet end up behind Monaco, who are currently seventh.

Sixth brings with it a place in the Conference League but could be a Europa League spot if Lens win the French Cup. Seventh would then go into the Conference League.

At the bottom, Auxerre moved out of the relegation play-off place by coming from behind to win 2-1 at home to Nice, who now sit behind them on goal difference.

Sofiane Diop gave Nice the lead only for Sekou Mara to equalise before Lassine Sinayoko got the hosts’ winner.

Angers drew 1-1 with Strasbourg, who are now out of the running for Europe, while Lorient won 4-0 at Metz. They are already relegated along with Nantes.

Troyes are promoted as Ligue 2 champions and Le Mans are set to join them in coming up.

However, their match at Bastia on the final night of the season on Saturday was suspended late on with the visitors leading 2-0 due to incidents in the crowd.

If that scoreline is ultimately confirmed, Le Mans will finish second and Saint-Etienne will go into play-offs to try to join them.