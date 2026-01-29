PSG and Real Madrid miss automatic qualification on frenetic group-stage finale

Holders Paris St Germain and Real Madrid both failed to seal automatic spots in the Champions League knockout round as they slipped out of the top eight on a frenetic final night of group-stage action across Europe on Wednesday.

PSG could only draw 1-1 at home to Newcastle United — a result that left both sides facing a playoff despite starting the final night in the automatic places.

Fifteen-time winners Real Madrid were beaten 4-2 at Jose Mourinho’s Benfica, meaning they fell from third to ninth.

Liverpool thrashed Qarabag 6-0 to end their group campaign in style and finish in third place.

Barcelona, who began the evening in ninth spot, spared themselves a playoff tie as they came from a goal down to beat Copenhagen 4-1 and finish fifth, one place behind Tottenham Hotspur who won 2-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Chelsea came from behind to win 3-2 at Napoli with Joao Pedro’s double helping them clinch sixth spot. Defeat left Napoli down and out in 30th place.

Portugal’s Sporting grabbed a last-gasp 3-2 win at Athletic Bilbao thanks to a goal by Alisson Santos to snatch a top-eight spot and effectively relegate Real Madrid to the playoffs.

Manchester City beat Galatasaray 2-0 to jump from 11th to eighth.

Arsenal, who like Bayern Munich were already assured of a top-eight finish, became the first club in the new 36-team group format to finish with a 100% record, beating bottom club Kairat Almaty 3-2. Bayern finished second after a 2-1 victory at PSV Eindhoven that left the Dutch club eliminated.