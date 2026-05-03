PSG fringe team held by Lorient as Bayern Munich return leg looms

Paris Saint-Germain warmed up for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich by fielding a second-string line-up and throwing away the lead twice in a 2-2 draw with Lorient in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Ibrahim Mbaye’s fortuitous early goal to put PSG ahead at the Parc des Princes was cancelled out by Pablo Pagis, but Warren Zaire-Emery gave the hosts the lead for the second time, moments after coming on as a substitute.

However, a mistake by teenage debutant Pierre Mounguengue allowed Aiyegun Tosin to run through and score a second for Lorient, and PSG could not find a winner.

Nevertheless, their lead at the top of the table remains six points with three games left after title rivals Lens drew 1-1 at Nice.

Lens still have to host PSG on May 13, but Luis Enrique’s side will be crowned champions next weekend if they better the result of their closest challengers.

In the meantime, PSG are focused principally on the defence of their European title as they face Bayern away on Wednesday after winning 5-4 at home in the first leg.

“It is very difficult in terms of motivation after playing a Champions League semi-final in an incredible atmosphere, but I expect more from my players,” said Luis Enrique, who made nine changes, with only Willian Pacho and Desire Doue retained from midweek.

Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were unused substitutes while Vitinha was rested entirely.

Renato Marin, 19, made just his second top-team appearance in goal. Mounguengue, an 18-year-old forward, came on in the second half.

Lens draw, Marseille misery

PSG went ahead on six minutes when Lorient goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo attempted to clear a Doue cross but instead played the ball off Mbaye before it rebounded in.

Pagis converted the first equaliser for Lorient, but the hosts went 2-1 up just after the hour.

Zaire-Emery had just come on for Fabian Ruiz when he controlled a Doue pass for his first touch, and then fired in via a deflection.

But Mounguengue cost the home side two points when his loose pass was pounced upon by Tosin and the Benin forward went on to score.

PSG, chasing a fifth straight Ligue 1 title, hit the post late on through Senny Mayulu as they dropped points for the third time in five home league games.

Lens could not take advantage, as they led at Nice through Allan Saint-Maximin’s goal but were reduced to 10 men late on when Saud Abdulhamid was sent off for chopping down Sofiane Diop as he ran in on goal.

The resulting free-kick fell into the path of Ali Abdi and he made it 1-1.

Troyes heading up

Marseille’s troubled season continued with a 3-0 defeat at struggling Nantes which is a further blow to their prospects of Champions League qualification.

Ignatius Ganago, Remy Cabella and Matthis Abline all scored in the space of nine minutes in the second half as Nantes claimed a first win in nine matches.

Eight-time champions Nantes remain in the automatic relegation places with two games left but are now just two points behind Auxerre in the play-off spot before their rivals play on Sunday.

Marseille have lost four of their last six and have slipped to seventh below Monaco, who won 2-1 at Metz.

OM are four points away from a Champions League berth with two games left, and are even at risk of not qualifying for Europe at all.

“We got what we deserved,” said coach Habib Beye, who insisted he will not resign.

“When you take on a challenge like this you don’t just give up. I will never quit.”

Monaco revived their European hopes by coming from behind against Metz, with USA star Folarin Balogun scoring a ninth goal in 10 league games to equalise before Ansu Fati’s stoppage-time winner.

Metz have gone 20 league matches without winning and the result confirmed their relegation.

Troyes, who are part of the City Football Group, secured promotion back to Ligue 1 last weekend after a three-year absence.

On Saturday, they clinched the Ligue 2 title with a game of the season to spare. Le Mans are on course to take the second automatic promotion spot.