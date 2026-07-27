PSG miss out as Real Madrid move closer to signing Yan Diomande

Real Madrid have reportedly taken a major step towards signing RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande after reaching an agreement on personal terms with the highly-rated youngster.

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international has emerged as one of Europe’s most sought-after talents, attracting interest from several top clubs, including Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), following a breakout campaign in Germany.

According to multiple reports, Real Madrid have now moved ahead in the race after PSG withdrew their pursuit of the winger. The French champions had reportedly submitted an offer worth £102.5 million for Diomande, but RB Leipzig rejected the proposal.

Liverpool were also linked with the teenager earlier in the transfer window, with reports suggesting their opening bid of £69 million was turned down by the Bundesliga club.

With rival suitors falling away, Real Madrid are understood to have reached an agreement with the player over a five-year contract that would keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2031.

The Spanish giants are expected to pay around €120 million, including bonuses, to secure the winger’s services. Diomande is reportedly set to travel to Madrid next week to undergo a medical and complete the transfer.

Leipzig had been eager to retain one of their brightest stars, but reports indicate the player’s desire to join one of Europe’s biggest clubs played a significant role in the negotiations. The substantial transfer fee also made it increasingly difficult for the German side to resist interest.

Diomande enjoyed a stellar 2025-26 campaign, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists across all competitions. His performances earned him the Bundesliga Young Player of the Season award and established him as one of the continent’s most promising attacking talents.

The winger’s rise has been rapid. After leaving the Ivory Coast to join an academy in the United States, he later moved to the Spanish side Leganes before securing a transfer to RB Leipzig last summer.

Reports have also linked the potential arrival of Diomande with the future of Vinicius Junior, with speculation suggesting the Brazilian winger could depart the club if the deal is finalised.