PSG vs Chelsea predicted lineups for FIFA Club World Cup final 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea are gearing up for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final at Metlife Stadium, New Jersey, on Sunday at 3pm ET (19:00 GMT).

Fresh off their first UEFA Champions League title, PSG aim to cap a historic season by claiming the lucrative Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea look to reignite their global ambitions in a highly anticipated clash.

PSG’s journey to the final has been dominant, highlighted by a 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan in the Champions League final and a 4-0 semifinal victory over record Club World Cup winners Real Madrid, with goals from Fabian Ruiz (two), Ousmane Dembele, and Goncalo Ramos. The Parisians also defeated Inter Miami, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Seattle Sounders, despite a group-stage loss to Botafogo.

Chelsea, meanwhile, secured their final berth with a 2-0 semifinal win over Fluminense and a 2-1 quarterfinal victory against Palmeiras. Their round of 16 match against Benfica saw a dramatic 4-1 extra-time win, with Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scoring after a lightning delay. The Blues also beat Los Angeles and ES Tunis but fell to Flamengo in the group stage.

Historically, PSG hold a slight edge in their nine meetings with Chelsea, winning three times compared to Chelsea’s two victories, with three draws. Their last encounter in March 2016 saw PSG triumph 2-1 in London, securing a 4-2 aggregate win in the Champions League knockout stage. Chelsea have not won in their last four meetings against PSG.

Chelsea’s head coach Enzo Maresca praised his team’s stellar season, noting their top-four Premier League finish, Conference League success, and Club World Cup final appearance. “We go game by game. Hopefully, we can win the tournament,” he said. PSG’s Luis Enrique emphasized his team’s historic season, stating, “We are in a special moment, and we have one more step against a very good team like Chelsea to make history for our club.”

For PSG, suspensions rule out Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez, but Ousmane Dembele is expected to start after recovering from a knock. Chelsea face selection concerns, with Moises Caicedo doubtful due to an ankle injury, though Reece James, Levi Colwill, and Liam Delap are available.

Predicted lineups include PSG’s Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, and Kvaratskhelia, while Chelsea’s lineup features Sanchez, James, Colwill, and Cole Palmer