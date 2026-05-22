PSG's Moroccan defender Hakimi bids to have rape case dismissed

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, who is facing trial for alleged rape, will bid to have the case dismissed in court on Friday, AFP learned from a source close to the case.

A hearing before the Versailles appeals court, west of Paris, will examine the case of the 27-year-old Morocco international who is to stand trial charged with raping a woman.

If his appeal is rejected and the charges are not reduced to a more minor offence, the footballer will be tried on a date to be arranged.

In February 2023, a woman then aged 24 told police in the Val-de-Marne area southeast of Paris that Hakimi had raped her.

Hakimi was formally charged, placed under judicial supervision, and in February the decision was taken to send the case to trial.

Hakimi, who played a pivotal role in Morocco becoming the first African and Arab side to reach the World Cup semi-finals when they made the last four in 2022, denies any wrongdoing.

Contacted by AFP, the player’s lawyer, Fanny Colin, declined to comment.

During the referral hearing, Colin had argued that “the accusation rests solely on the word of a woman who obstructed all investigations, refused all medical examinations and DNA tests (and) refused to give the name of key witnesses”.

The plaintiff said she met Hakimi in January 2023 through Instagram and went to his home in a taxi ordered by the player, a police source said at the time.

She claimed that the player kissed her, touched her without her consent and then raped her.

She said she managed to push him away and text a friend, who came to pick her up.

Hakimi joined PSG in 2021 from Inter Milan after stints at Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

He is expected to be in the PSG team when the defending champions play Arsenal in the Champions League final on May 30 in Budapest.

Hakimi is certain to part of the Morocco squad when they open their World Cup campaign against Brazil on June 13 in New Jersey in Group C, which also includes Scotland and Haiti.