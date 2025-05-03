Ahmed Shehzad roots for THIS young batter in PSL 10

Ahmed Shehzad has called on the Quetta Gladiators to provide young talent Haseebullah Khan with a proper opportunity during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL)10.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Ahmed Shehzad said that the Quetta Gladiators’ success this PSL 10 season has been driven largely by their strong bowling attack, which has defended even modest totals effectively.

He credited fast bowler Mohammad Amir for leading from the front with his experience and for guiding younger bowlers with useful advice on the field.

Ahmed Shehzad added that the Quetta Gladiators’ powerful bowling has eased pressure on the batting unit, but the real test will come when the Gladiators are asked to chase or set a high target.

He highlighted the importance of overseas players Finn Allen and Mark Chapman performing consistently for Quetta, especially as the PSL 10 progresses.

Focusing on young talent, Ahmed Shehzad said, “Haseebullah Khan is now part of the Quetta squad. In the past, the management often said that Quetta didn’t have players of PSL standard, but now that Haseebullah is here, he should be given a chance. You never know, he might make a name for himself.”

He stressed that the left-handed batter deserves a place in the playing XI, especially considering some of the other batters are not performing up to the mark.

He concluded by once again praising the team’s bowling unit for their excellent performance throughout the tournament.

Earlier, Islamabad United suffered a major setback ahead of today’s 23rd match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 against Quetta Gladiators, as captain Shadab Khan has been ruled out due to a groin injury.

According to the team management, Shadab Khan felt discomfort while batting during the previous match and was sent for a precautionary scan. As a result, he will not be available for selection in today’s game against Quetta Gladiators.

Islamabad United confirmed that further updates on Shadab Khan’s condition will be shared once the scan results are received.

It is worth mentioning that in their last match, Islamabad United was defeated by Peshawar Zalmi by 6 wickets.